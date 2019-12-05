DETECTIVE PIKACHU's Justice Smith On What Tim Has In Store For Him After The Events Of The Film - SPOILERS
Detective Pikachu finally released in theatres just days ago. The film sees Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu (played by Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds respectively) figure out what happened to the former's missing father and the latter's missing detective partner.
Justice Smith, one of Detective Pikachu's stars, recently talked about his character's future. Be aware, this article will contain some spoilers for the live-action Pokemon movie.
Though Tim began his life obsessed with Pokemon, wanting to one day become a Pokemon trainer, he eventually became opposed to even adopting one. Throughout the events of the film, Tim's love for the adorable creatures is rekindled. The character ended the film declaring that he would follow in his father's footsteps and become a detective.
Justice Smith recently spoke with Comicbook.com about his character's future following the events of Detective Pikachu. Staying true to the character's final line in the film, Smith explained that he would want Tim to become a detective as well as a Pokemon trainer - thus fulfilling his childhood ambition.
Tim loved Pokemon as a kid and he wanted to be a Pokemon trainer, so I would love to see him one day become a trainer. Then again, he's following the family line of doing detective work. I want him to create this new breed of Pokemon trainers who are also detectives. You know how in the game, you go and see the gym trainers? Like fisherman Ike wants to battle you. Gymnast Misty wants to battle you. They all have occupations and they're also trainers! That's kind of what I want.
The actor explained that when you approach a trainer in the franchise's various video-games, they're listed as having another occupation on top of training Pokemon. So perhaps we could see Tim pop up again in the franchise's future as both a detective and trainer.
Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]