POKÉMON JOURNEYS: THE SERIES Western Release Date Revealed & New Official Trailer

A new official trailer for the upcoming western release of Pokémon Journeys: The Series has been released. Hit the jump to check it out and find out more...

Pokémon Journeys: The Series originally aired back in November 2019 in Japan. Unfortunately, production recently hit some trouble on account of the coronavirus pandemic and the release of further episodes has been delayed — find out more on that here.

However, Pokémon Journeys: The Series will soon be making its way over to the west! Today, The Pokémon Company announced that the newest Pokémon animated series will be exclusively available to watch on the Netflix streaming service from June 12th. For fans in the United Kingdom, Pokémon Journeys: The Series will air on POP starting in September.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series separates itself from previous Pokémon series by including new additions to the franchise that were brought about by the recent Pokémon Sword and Shield video games. For instance, new Pokémon Scorbunny will predominantly feature in the series as well as the Gigantamax moveset and the Galar region.

Ash Ketchum is the star of the series, of course, paired with Pikachu. However, Pokémon Journeys: The Series also introduces a new protagonist whose name is Goh. He's actually the owner of the aforementioned Scorbunny. For the upcoming western release, the whole animated series has been redubbed in English — as you can see in the new trailer below.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series will be available to stream on Netflix (in the US) from June 12th, 2020.