RURUOUNI KENSHIN: New Trailer For The Two-Part Finale Released

WB Japan has released a new trailer with footage from its prequel and sequel, two-part finale for its live-actionpentalogy. The two films deal with the relationship between Kenshin Himura and the brother of his former lover, Enishi Yukishiro.hits Japanese theaters on July 03 whilewill drop on August 07.Funimation screened all three of the previous live-action adaptations in North America four years ago in 2016- four years after the last film's release in Japan. Hopefully, it won't take quite so long this time around as the limited theatrical run for each film proved popular.Rumors of the project first surfaced back in 2017, when it was revealed that Emi Takei was secretly married and pregnant with her first child. This development actually led to a delay in filming.Complicating matters further was the shocking controversy surrounding manga creator Nobuhiro Watsuki's possession of child pornography . He escaped a jail sentence and was free to continue work on the new(a continuation of the manga series after a 20-year hiatus) after paying a fine. Due to the nature of his crime, Viz Media has declined to continue providing English translations for the series.