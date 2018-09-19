SAINT SEIYA: Gold Saints Cast Announced For Upcoming Anime Series
"In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies." This is the story of the latest Saint Seiya series; Saintia Sho, whic hwas recently annnounced to be adapted into an anime through Toei Animation, from the Seven Seas Entertainment publication. Earlier some of the cast members that will be lending their voices to the series were announced. This included Toshihiko Seki (Scorpio Milo), Hideyuki Tanaka (Leo Aiolia), and Ryotaru Okiayu (Gemini Saga).
Saint Seiya is recently ramping up to start a new anime series, based on a more recent manga run, Just this week some of the Gold Saints returning cast was announced. Hit the jump for more!
More returning cast members were also announced for the series, which included, Megumi Nakajima as Mii, Inori Minase as Saori, M.A.O. as Kyoko and Aina Suzuki as Shoko. These voice actors are all reprising their roles from some drama CD's that came out before the new series. Expect Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho to begin streaming this December on Animax on the Playstation app.
