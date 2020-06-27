YU-GI-OH! DUEL MONSTERS: Classic Anime Series Is Coming To Netflix This July

The classic anime, based on the card game of the same name, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters , is coming to Netflix this summer! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the show to release!

Over recent years, the streaming service Netflix has made a strong effort to bring more anime to its platform. This includes classic series like Saint Seiya and original series like Baki, B: The Beginning, and The Seven Deadly Sins.

The service has also decided to start bringing more classic cartoons from the west on as well. The most recent example being Avatar: The Last Airbender. In a new reveal, it appears that Netflix will now be mixing both of those types of series by bringing one of the world's most beloved anime to the platform.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, the second series in the franchise for Japan and the first for North America, tells the story of a young boy named Yami Yugi. After obtaining a legendary artifact, he becomes possessed by a spirit who aids him in succeeding in card-based battles called Duel Monsters.

Netflix recently revealed that this classic series would be coming to the streaming service this summer! As of right now, only the first season is coming. However, it should not take long before the rest of the series follows suit.

With this classic series coming to viewers, more fans will most likely emerge for the anime. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments, and don't forget to watch the series when it streams!

Yu-Gi-Oh! tells the tale of Yugi Mutou, a timid young boy who loves all sorts of games, but is often bullied around. One day, he solves an ancient puzzle known as the Millennium Puzzle, causing his body to play host to a mysterious spirit with the personality of a gambler. From that moment onwards, whenever Yugi or one of his friends is threatened by those with darkness in their hearts, this other Yugi shows himself and challenges them to dangerous Shadow Games which reveal the true nature of someone's heart, the losers of these contests often being subjected to a dark punishment called a Penalty Game. Whether it be cards, dice, or role-playing board games, he will take on challenges from anyone, anywhere.



As the series progresses, Yugi and his friends learn that this person inside of his puzzle is actually the spirit of a nameless Pharaoh from Ancient Egyptian times, who had lost his memories. As Yugi and his companions attempt to help the Pharaoh regain his memories, they find themselves going through many trials as they wager their lives facing off against gamers that wield the mysterious Millennium Items and the dark power of the Shadow Games.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters comes to Netflix on July 8th!