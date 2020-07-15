YU-GI-OH! SEVENS: Return Date Confirmed Following The Hiatus Brought On By The COVID-19 Pandemic

Following a long break due to the COVID-19 delay, the latest addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , has announced a summer return! Hit the jump to find out when to catch new episodes!

The most recent installment in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime franchise, titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens released back in April of this year. The series features a brand new cast of characters for the card battling franchise and some unique and completely original designs for the duel disks.

The story of the series marks the youngest protagonist for the franchise, with the main character being a fifth-grader in the series. As of now, the anime has released nine episodes but was forced to go on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the hiatus, the anime has been replaying the past nine episodes, with the last three beginning to air on July 24th. As the break has progressed, fans have been told to stay tuned to the series' website for updates, and thankfully, it looks like the long-awaited update has come!

According to the show's website, new episodes of the series will begin to air again this August! Make sure to share your thoughts on the excellent news in the comments!





The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise . The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Luke is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.



Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens will return with new episodes on August 8th!