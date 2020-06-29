KAMEN RIDER HEISEI GENERATIONS FOREVER: New Panel And First US Showing Coming From Nerdist And Shout! Factory

The Kamen Rider franchise has always been the sister series to Japan's Super Sentai brand. The franchise has promised a much more mature take on the Tokusatsu genre and typically does away with the multi-colored teams, instead favoring a single hero with other allies who each have their independent flair.
With each series that have been released, they have helped to form different eras of the Kamen Rider franchise. As of now, with Kamen Rider Zero-One, the brand is beginning the Reiwa era. Before that, there was the hugely celebrated Heisei era, which culminated in a conclusion of epic proportions, with the film Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER.
While the film released in 2018 to massive acclaim, the movie never managed to reach the West. Due to this, entertainment company Nerdist and streaming service, Shout! Factory TV has teamed up for something very special.
This July, the two companies will join Team Kamen Rider for an unprecedented virtual panel, to bring this iconic 2018 film to the US! The event will be apart of Nerdist House 2020 programming slate and moderated by Nerdist's Kyle Anderson. The event will feature a huge amount of guests, including Team Kamen Rider, Tokunation, Tokusatsu Network.
Before the screening of the film, the panel will also feature a special message from a Kamen Rider actor. While the actor, nor many other details, have been revealed yet, fans can expect something extraordinary from this event.
Since the film is not releasing in the west, officially, until the end of summer, this will be the only time to catch the movie in the west or a while! Make sure to mark your calendars and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!
Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER will air on July 11th on Nerdist's YouTube Channel and Geek & Sundry's YouTube Channel. The panel will air exclusively on these channels and Geek & Sundry's Twitch Channel.
A powerful Time Jacker named Tid appears and creates two powerful warriors, Another Double and Another Den-O and orders them to pursue a young boy named Shingo. While Sougo Tokiwa attempts to protect him, he meets a young Kamen Rider fan named Ataru, who demoralizes the existence of the Kamen Riders. What does he mean? Meanwhile, Sento Kiryu attempts to take on Tid alone, but is brainwashed and manipulated by the Time Jacker as a result. With the mystery uncovered, Sougo and Sento head to the Kurogatake Mountains where they must face their true enemy.