KAMEN RIDER HEISEI GENERATIONS FOREVER: New Panel And First US Showing Coming From Nerdist And Shout! Factory

Nerdist and Shout! Factory are getting ready to make history with a new panel that will feature the first U.S. screening of Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER . Hit the jump to find out when to watch!

The Kamen Rider franchise has always been the sister series to Japan's Super Sentai brand. The franchise has promised a much more mature take on the Tokusatsu genre and typically does away with the multi-colored teams, instead favoring a single hero with other allies who each have their independent flair.

With each series that have been released, they have helped to form different eras of the Kamen Rider franchise. As of now, with Kamen Rider Zero-One, the brand is beginning the Reiwa era. Before that, there was the hugely celebrated Heisei era, which culminated in a conclusion of epic proportions, with the film Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER.

While the film released in 2018 to massive acclaim, the movie never managed to reach the West. Due to this, entertainment company Nerdist and streaming service, Shout! Factory TV has teamed up for something very special.

This July, the two companies will join Team Kamen Rider for an unprecedented virtual panel, to bring this iconic 2018 film to the US! The event will be apart of Nerdist House 2020 programming slate and moderated by Nerdist's Kyle Anderson. The event will feature a huge amount of guests, including Team Kamen Rider, Tokunation, Tokusatsu Network.

Before the screening of the film, the panel will also feature a special message from a Kamen Rider actor. While the actor, nor many other details, have been revealed yet, fans can expect something extraordinary from this event.

Since the film is not releasing in the west, officially, until the end of summer, this will be the only time to catch the movie in the west or a while! Make sure to mark your calendars and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!



