KAMEN RIDER KUUGA: New Trailer Released Ahead Of Release On TokuSHOUTsu

Classic Kamen Rider series, Kamen Rider Kuuga, has announced that it will be streaming on the TokuSHOUTsu channel! Hit the jump to check out the new trailer released by Shout! Factory.

In 2000, Kamen Rider Kuuga was released in Japan. The series tells the story of an average guy who obtains a belt that transforms him into the hero Kuuga. The belt emerged, along with a slew of eveil villains named Grongi, after an archeaologist discovered it. The series was a huge hit upon release and ran until 2001, making it the first series in the Heisei era of Kamen Rider.

Since its release and conclusion. The franchise has spawned even more series and films, under the Kamen Rider brand. The series has even crossed over, on occassion, with super sentai. As of now, fans can catch a lot of series on the TokuSHOUTsu channel on Pluto TV. Up until recently, the Kuuga series has not been on the channel until now.

Recently, Shout! Factory revealed a brand new trailer for Kamen Rider Kuuga ahead of its release on the Pluto TV site. The new trailer annoucnes footage from the series and when to expect it to hit the site. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the release? Planning on watching some episodes? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Kamen Rider Kuuga is streaming all 49 episodes starting on Friday.