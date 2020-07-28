KAMEN RIDER: MEMORY OF HEROEZ A Brand New Game Based On The Hit Franchise Has Been Revealed

The long-running franchise finally has a brand new video game based on its long history. Hit the jump to check out the first trailer and gameplay footage for Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez !

Since the 1970s, the Kamen Rider franchise has had the privilege of capturing fans' imaginations by giving fantastic action sequences, mature and thought-provoking stories, and countless eras and series that showcase different iterations of Kamen Rider. Now, it's time for the viewer to do the same with the brand new video game, Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez.

Developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, a company notorious for creating highly faithful adaptions of Japanese properties, will be handling the creation of this new game. In the title, players will have the ability to control not just one Kamen Rider, but multiple. Officially, the Riders that can be taken control of are Kamen Rider Double, Kamen Rider OOO, and Kamen Rider Zero-One.

Kamen Rider-Zero is the most recent character and series in the franchise and is the first installment in the Reiwa era of the franchise. A new function in the game will allow the player to chain together form changes and attacks into a "hero change action."

A new trailer for the game was released that shows off a ton of in-game footage. Make sure to give it a look, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





The story takes place in Sector City, an island brimming with an unknown energy. It was once a well-known tourist area with many visitors every year... until the accident happened.

The Narumi Detective Agency received a mysterious email, a request to look for a "Doctor Aida". An initial investigation leads Shotaro to Sector City, where he encounters a mysterious warrior bearing the letter X.

Who is Doctor Aida? And what happened during the accident?

Teaming up with OOO and Zero-One, the Kamen Riders work together in the name of justice to uncover this mystery. The battle for humanity against those who bring harm to it begins now.



Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez will release on PS4 and Switch on October 29th for Japan and Southeast Asia!