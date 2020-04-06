KAMEN RIDER-ZERO ONE & KIRAMAGER: Sentai Series Officially Resumes Filming

TV Asahi is back and has resumed filming on their latest Kamen Rider and Sentai series! Hit the jump for more details on this awesome update!

The world of tokusatsu is finally back! As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread throughout the country of Japan and the world, everything was in a state of emergency. This forced many productions, businesses, conventions and public events to cancel or postpone. The world was essentially on hold. This truly affected the entertainment industry in many ways, mainly because there are so many practices that are in place that violate safety guidelines.

As the threat of the pandemic began to lower, ever so slighty, Japan began to allow certain businesses and practices to return to working, but in a limited capacity. This meant that film and TV productions could return to work, but with new guidelines that can be followed such as maintaining social distancing except for actors filming, wire crews operating at fewer people, no large groups for filming. As for meetings, those would all be conducted online.

With these protections in place for cast and crew, TV Asahi is back to work on its newest Kamen Rider series, Kamen Rider Zero-One. The first series of the Reiwa era released back in September and has been airing reruns and recap episodes until the return. Another series that has started filming again is the latest Super Sentai series Mashin Sentai Kiramager, which released back in March. With the series back on track, the shows should be airing new episodes soon and gearing up for their crossover film Gekijo-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One/ Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie, on July 23rd!





Excited for the series to return? Ready to see the upcoming crossover film? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! New episodes of Kamen Rider Zero-One and Mashin Sentai Kiramager will return to screens soon.