POWER RANGERS: A New Trailer Shows Off The Theme Of Its Next Season

This past weekend,showed off a new trailer for the second and final seson to theseries. Beast Morphers, was based off of theseries and was also the first Power Rangers season, under. The series has been a major success and the new trailer not only shows off a new team up, but the next team to make it to North American TVs! Check it out below!The series will be adapting, the 43rdseries, in Japan. The motif of the team revolves around dinosaurs and knights. Which the former is no stranger to Power Rangers. The series was a hit in Japan and there is no reason to expect anything less in the States.Excited for the new season? Ready to learn more about hte new team? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!