 POWER RANGERS: A New Trailer Shows Off The Theme Of Its Next Season
Power Rangers upcoming 28th season is about to adapt another super sentai series. Hit the jump to check out which new team made the cut!

marvelfreek94 | 2/25/2020
Filed Under: "Super Sentai" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
This past weekend,Power Rangers showed off a new trailer for the second and final seson to the Beast Morphers series. Beast Morphers, was based off of the Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters series and was also the first Power Rangers season, under Hasbro. The series has been a major success and the new trailer not only shows off a new team up, but the next team to make it to North American TVs! Check it out below! 


The series will be adapting Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, the 43rd Super Sentai series, in Japan. The motif of the team revolves around dinosaurs and knights. Which the former is no stranger to Power Rangers. The series was a hit in Japan and there is no reason to expect anything less in the States. 

Excited for the new season? Ready to learn more about hte new team? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! 
