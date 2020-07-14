POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID - Jungle Fury Purple Ranger Joins The Grid, With Action-Packed Trailer

RJ James, the Jungle Fury Purple Ranger, has joined Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid today, and developer nWay shares action-packed trailer to celebrate the occasion.

If you happen to be a fan of Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, you may be well aware that the popular fighting game had somewhat of a rocky start. Fortunately, the developers at nWay have turned this completely around, and the game is now brimming with content.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was released in March of last year, and the developers have been releasing new content pretty much since the beginning, with seasons 1 and 2 releasing in 2019, and season 3 having been announced in May of this year.

Season 3 of the game will be adding three new fighters, some new skins for already existing characters, new Ultra moves, and a few more surprises nWay may give players down the line. The only problem was that they didn't really give us an exact release date for Season 3.

Today, completely out of the blue, nWay has released an action-packed gameplay trailer for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, which give us our first look at Robert "RJ" James — the Jungle Fury Purple Ranger himself — in action, as he is the first Season 3 fighter to join the Grid; who has actually become available today.

Alongside the release of the Jungle Fury Purple Ranger, nWay has also released the Phantom Beast King skin for Dai Shi, but players will have to keep waiting for the other characters to be revealed — namely Lauren Shiba(Super Samurai Red Ranger), and a mysterious new character that is very obviously Scorpina.

Have a look:

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.