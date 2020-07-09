POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID - New Trailer Introduces Players To Red Samurai Ranger Lauren Shiba

Developer nWay has released an action-packed trailer for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid , which introduces players to Red Samurai Ranger Lauren Shiba ahead of her release next week.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was a pretty bare-bones experience when it was first released in March of last year. The developers at nWay have made their best in order to ensure that players are getting their money's worth, adding new content that has now turned the game into something more.

Just a few months ago, the developers surprised fans of the fighting game by revealing that Season 3 was underway, and that it would be adding more content, as well s three new playable characters: Robert "RJ" James, Lauren Shiba, and a character that hasn't been revealed yet, but it's Scorpina.

The Jungle Fury Purple Ranger, Robert "RJ" James, was added to the game already, and we now have new information about the release date of Lauren Shiba, the Red Samurai Ranger, who will finally become available next Tuesday the 15th of September .

With the announcement, developer nWay also released an action-packed trailer for Lauren Shiba — giving us our first look at the Red Samurai Ranger in action. So far, RJ and Lauren Shiba were released two months apart from each other, so we should expect information about Scorpina at some point in November. Until then, be sure to check out the gameplay trailer for the Red Samurai Ranger down below.

Have a look:

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.