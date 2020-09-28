POWER RANGERS: DINO FURY A New Trailer And Casting Have Been Revealed For The New Season

A new trailer has been released for the fourth dinosaur-themed series in the franchise, Power Rangers: Dino Fury . Hit the jump for the new trailer and casting announcement!

Throughout the many iterations of the Power Rangers, there has always remained one constant; dinosaurs. Whether it is Mighty Morphin, Dino Thunder, or Dino Charge, much like a bird migrating to the south, there is always a guarantee that a dinosaur-themed season will return to the world of Power Rangers.

However, rather than treat this as a negative, the team over at Hasbro owns this time-honored tradition with the inclusion of their brand new series, Power Rangers Dino Fury. Revealed during the Hasbro Pulse Con virtual event, a brand new trailer showed off some amazing new footage of the 28th season.

Casting announcements were also made for some of the team, including Russel Curry as the Red Ranger, Kai Moya as the Blue Ranger, and Hunter Deno as the Pink Ranger! There is still more to reveal ahead of its premiere next year, but for now, fans were no doubt left very excited by the news.

Following the success of Power Rangers Beast Morphers, there is no doubt this season will knock it out of the park. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!







Power Rangers: Dino Fury is coming to Nickelodeon in 2021!