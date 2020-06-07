POWER RANGERS: Hit Children's Show And Live Action COWBOY BEBOP Have The Green Light To Film In New Zealand

Work on the live-action adaption of Cowboy Bebop and have been allowed to film in New Zealand again! Hit the jump for more information on what this means for the release of both shows!



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused so much stress and delays in the world that it is hard to believe that people and businesses will be able to bounce back. While some may not, many are ready to plant their feet in the ground and continue to push for success and a return to normalcy.

Some of the biggest industries to take a hit from the virus has been the entertainment industry. Across the globe, multiple productions, live performances, film releases, and even TV shows have been forced to delay or even cancel their projects. Yet, as some countries try to dial back their lockdown procedures, more leniency has been given for film crews and productions.

Following Japan's greenlight to film their live-action series again, New Zealand has also allowed for productions to resume. This includes Power Rangers: Beast Morphers and the upcoming live-action, Netflix, version of Cowboy Bebop.

While productions can continue, the country is laying down strict guidelines that include limited crew and family members to be apart of productions. As of now, there are no updates on new release dates for any projects. Don't forget to share your thoughts on the news in the comments section!





Cowboy Bebop



Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc. , Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Radical Ed: a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals. They'll even save the world…for the right price.



Power Rangers: Beast Morphers



A secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called "Morph-X" with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself.



Cowboy Bebop and Power Rangers: Beast Morphers is coming soon!