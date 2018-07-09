Ranger Slayer Joins POWER RANGERS: LEGACY WARS Today; This New Trailer Shows Off Her Moveset

nWay recently dropped a brand new trailer for their mobile fighting-game Power Rangers: Legacy War which shows off, fan-favourite character, Ranger Slayer's badass moveset. Hit the jump to find out more...

Mobile fighting game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is introducing a couple of new characters, a newly released trailer shines the spotlight on fan-favourite Ranger Slayer - who will be joining the fight today!



Ripped from the pages of Go Go Power Rangers and Shattered Grid, this badass incarnation of Kimberly sports and energy bow and cloak. Thanks to this video we now know her full set of abilities and a couple of combos. Wielding a bow, Ranger Slayer's play is to keep your opponent at bay, unloading powerful arrows into them, from a distance.



Check out the gameplay trailer below:

Here's a couple moves to give you an idea of what to expect from Kimberly this time around:

Slayers Edge: Is a three-hit move that starts with an overhead hit, then an uppercut, and finally a kick that pushes the opponent backward.



Blast Trap: This move shoots a glowing arrow at the opponent's feet, and once it explodes it blasts the opponent into the air.



Savage Shots: This move is great for keeping your enemy at a distance, as Ranger Slayer sends two single arrows and then an onslaught of three arrows towards the enemy, finishing it off with another arrow that knocks the opponent off their feet.

What do you think of the trailer? Will you be battling opponents as Ranger Slayer in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars?