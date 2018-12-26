SUPER SENTAI: The 43rd Entry Into The Franchise Has Revealed A Name And Promo Image
In 2019 Toei will be ushering in the latest in their long running Super Sentai series. This new series will be called Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger. The synopsis for the series is as follows; "...the evil Droidon clan, who once reigned over the Earth, and the Ryūsō clan, who worked together with dinosaur companions known as Kishiryū to oppose the Droidons. The Droidon clan escaped to space when a meteorite approached the planet 65 million years ago, but the Ryūsō clan stayed behind. Time passed, and the Droidons have reached the height of their power and returned to Earth. Ryūsoulger, the chosen knights of the Ryūsō that protected Earth since ancient times, must now face the Droidon clan." This series marks the fourth time that the Super Sentai brand has used dinosaurs as their motif. But what separates this series from the others is in the name, Ryusoulger, translated the word means "knights who fight while wearing the power of dinosaurs"; that's right, dinosaur knights!
Super Sentai has been airing in Japan for decades and the franchise has no plans to stop here. The latest series has just revealed its name and the looks of the rangers. Hit the jump to check it out!
Running since 1975, this series continues the tradition, as shown in the promo image above. The latest installment is set to premier on March 17th on TV Asahi at 9:30am. Excited for the latest series? Share our thoughts in the usual spot!
