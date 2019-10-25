The Quantum Ranger Gets new Trailer, As He Joins The Roster In POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Today

Developer nWay has released a character trailer for Eric Myers — also known as the Quantum Ranger — as the character becomes available in Power Rangers: Power for the Grid today.

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Players who have had the chance to playsince the game launched know very well that the developers at nWay have completely transformed what it was, at first, a pretty bare-bones title into a proper fighting game.nWay has revealed that they are nowhere near stopping to support the game. In fact, just las month they released a trailer for the Season Pass 2 of the game, which revealed that they still had a bunch of characters to release, as well as a new arena for players to fight in.Today, the developer has released an action-packed trailer for Eric Myers — also known as the Quantum Ranger — as he joins the roster inas part of the game's Season Pass 2 today; players who don't own the Season Pass 2 can also purchase the Quantum Ranger, individually, for $5.99 USD.Check it out:



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.