The Quantum Ranger Gets new Trailer, As He Joins The Roster In POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Today
Players who have had the chance to play Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid since the game launched know very well that the developers at nWay have completely transformed what it was, at first, a pretty bare-bones title into a proper fighting game.
Developer nWay has released a character trailer for Eric Myers — also known as the Quantum Ranger — as the character becomes available in Power Rangers: Power for the Grid today.
nWay has revealed that they are nowhere near stopping to support the game. In fact, just las month they released a trailer for the Season Pass 2 of the game, which revealed that they still had a bunch of characters to release, as well as a new arena for players to fight in.
Today, the developer has released an action-packed trailer for Eric Myers — also known as the Quantum Ranger — as he joins the roster in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid as part of the game's Season Pass 2 today; players who don't own the Season Pass 2 can also purchase the Quantum Ranger, individually, for $5.99 USD.
Check it out:
For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]