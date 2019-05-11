Toei's Spider-Man Officially Confirmed For The SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Sequel
We have some great news for fans of Spider-Man who are already anticipating the release of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, as it has been officially confirmed that Toei's Spider-Man has already been designed and will be showing up in the upcoming movie.
"Japanese Spider-Man" from Toei's Spider-Man series, has just been confirmed for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel by the film's producer.
The news actually comes from Phil Lord — who is the producer of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its upcoming sequel — who replied to a tweet from Kubo and the Two Strings Writer and Designer Shannon Tindle — who asked if he could design Toei's Spider-Man for the movie's sequel; with Lord replying that the character has already been designed.
As a little bit of trivia, Toei's Spider-Man series was the first show to ever introduce the concept of giant robots in Super Sentai series, so Toei's Spider-Man showing up in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will likely have, at the very least, one over the top battle that involves giant robots.
Whatever the case, this is great news for fans of Super Sentai, Toei's Spider-Man series, and fans of Marvel's iconic web-slinger who are already counting the days for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 to finally release in 2022.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is swinging into theatres on the 8th of April in 2022.
