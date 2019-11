Toei's Spider-Man Officially Confirmed For The SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Sequel

He’s designed! — Phil Lord (@philiplord) November 5, 2019

We have some great news for fans of Spider-Man who are already anticipating the release of thesequel, as it has been officially confirmed that Toei's Spider-Man has already been designed and will be showing up in the upcoming movie.The news actually comes from Phil Lord — who is the producer ofand its upcoming sequel — who replied to a tweet from Kubo and the Two Strings Writer and Designer Shannon Tindle — who asked if he could design Toei's Spider-Man for the movie's sequel; with Lord replying that the character has already been designed.As a little bit of trivia, Toei's Spider-Man series was the first show to ever introduce the concept of giant robots in Super Sentai series, so Toei's Spider-Man showing up inwill likely have, at the very least, one over the top battle that involves giant robots.Whatever the case, this is great news for fans of Super Sentai, Toei's Spider-Man series, and fans of Marvel's iconic web-slinger who are already counting the days forto finally release



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is swinging into theatres on the 8th of April in 2022.