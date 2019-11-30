According To New Information, The KINGDOM HEARTS III RE: MIND DLC Is Expected To Release In December
Attendees to the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World of Tres- concert were treated to a few surprises from Square Enix, as the developer revealed that the Kingdom Hearts III: Re Mind downloadable content will be releasing fairly soon.
The latest information that has made its way online suggests that Square Enix will be releasing the Kingdom Hearts III: Re Mind downloadable content in just a few more weeks.
According to the information attendees received, not only is a trailer for the Re Mind downloadable content releasin in December, but the DLC itself is also scheduled to become available next mont hat a yet-to-be-determined date.
Square Enix also revealed that a completely separate update — which is to be believed to release on the same day as the Re Mind DLC — will also become available soon; bringing with it a brand-new Photo Mode and a Premium Menu, although details about this are still unknown.
While this information was somewhat officially revealed by Square Enix, we'll still keep our eyes peeled for an even more official announcement about the recently revealed information. Regardless, this is still great news for fans of the Kingdom Hearts series.
KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.
Kingdom Hearts III is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
