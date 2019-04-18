All Might From The MY HERO ACADEMIA Series Unleashes His Wrath In New JUMP FORCE Trailer
Publisher Bandai Namco has already confirmed that the first two DLC characters who will join the ever-expanding Jump Force roster are Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh! and All Might from My Hero Academia, but while we've had a chance to learn more about Kaiba, All Might is a bit more mysterious hero.
Considering that All Might will join the ever-expanding Jump Force roster at some point next month, it comes as no surprise that Bandai Namco has released a special trailer to showcase his amazing skills!
Fortunately, Bandai Namco has finally released an action-packed character trailer for Jump Force, giving us our first good look at the world's greatest hero from the rich My Hero Academia universe.
While the trailer is definitely not the longest one, it does give us an overall overview of All Might's fighting style that will allow the player to beat even the strongest opponents with his Smash abilities (including the Texas and New Hampshire ones). As a reminder, All Might will be the second character from the My Hero Academia world to join JF, as Izuku 'Deku' Midoriya is already playable in-game.
Without further ado, be sure to take a look at Jump Force's take on All Might in his new trailer below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
