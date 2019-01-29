All-New JUMP FORCE Trailer Spotlights The Epic Brawl Between Monkey D. Luffy And Perfect Cell
There's no denying that Jump Force will be the loudest, gaudiest, and most action-packed video game release of next month. Although all major February titles (such as Anthem, Metro: Exodus, and God Eater 3) have their pros and cons, Bandai Namco’s upcoming fighting extravaganza will have one huge advantage over the rest of them – a truly enormous roster of beloved manga and anime characters.
Jump Force is right around the corner, which means Bandai Nacmo will release new trailers to promote the upcoming fighting game on a daily basis – this time spotlighting Monkey D. Luffy and Perfect Cell...
In Jump Force, you will have a chance to fight other players and AI as famous heroes and villains from many fan-favourite series, including Naruto (Sasuke, Boruto), Bleach (Ichigo, Aizen), and Rurouni Kenshin (Makoto Shishio, Kenshin Himura), with more fighters joining the game's cast on a daily basis.
Bandai Namco has released an all-new gameplay footage for Jump Force, spotlighting and epic duel between Monkey D. Luffy, the shape-shifting protagonist of the One Piece manga and anime, and Perfect Cell, the ultimate creation of Dragon Ball Z's Dr. Gero, designed to possess all the amazing abilities of the greatest fighters to have ever inhabited or visited Earth. Be sure to check it out below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]