ALTDEUS: BEYOND CHRONOS A New Trailer For The VR Game Is Streaming Ahead Of Its 2020 Release

A new VR anime game is coming titled ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos and features everything from mechs to gods. Hit the jump to check out the official trailer!

As the world of video gaming and technology continues to grow, so do its complexities. As the virtual reality revolution begins to earn its place in the world of games slowly, some of its best titles have yet to be released.

One such game is a followup to the hit Oculus title, Tokyo Chronos, called ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos. From a gameplay perspective, this new game offers players the chance to pilot a powerful mech as they take on these otherworldly monsters.

To compile on the amazing premise, the game also has the added boost of an anime style of storytelling that involves themes of friendship and revenge with a choice system that gives the player almost full control of the narrative. While the game isn't coming until later this year, a new trailer was released that gives an idea of what to expect.

With so much packed into this game, there seems to be quite an amazing story ready to be told once the game releases. Make sure to check out the trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos picks up 300 years after the events of TOKYO CHRONOS, the award-winning VR adventure game. Devastated by deadly creatures known as Meteora, humanity seeks refuge in the underground bunkers of a post-apocalyptic Shibuya, Japan. Earth’s last hope lies within Chloe, a genetically enhanced soldier who seeks to deliver humanity from their end, while out for vengeance against the monstrosities that took her only friend.



ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos is coming to the Oculus later this year!