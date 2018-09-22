Android 17 Joins The Fight In New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Gameplay
Bandai Namco shared via Twitter a new gameplay of, as it calls him, Universe 7's MVP, Android 17. 17 is the 4th DLC to hit Dragon Ball FighterZ and Bandai reminds fans that the Nintendo Switch version is coming September 28th.
Developer Arc System Works' 2.5D anime fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, has released a new gameplay video of the newest DLC character, Android 17. Check out his moveset.
Android 17 does include his signature defensive barrier, a shield strong enough to take on various powerful attacks from Dragon Ball Super's strongest opponents. He has a mix of low and overhead attacks, making a mix of attacks and confusing your opponent possible.
His super move is really simple, he just punches and kicks his opponent and ends with a spinning move that has a green streak. Fans are really excited about this inclusion and can't wait to play as him. Check out the gameplay and tweets below.
