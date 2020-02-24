ANIPLEX.EXE: New Novel Game Label Releases English Trailer For New Games

Aniplex of America has started a new brand label, Aniplex.exe, to showcase new "Novel games". Hit the jump to check out the new English trailer that showcases the first two games.

Video game company, Aniplex of America, is doing something new and exciting within their company. A new game label called Aniplex.exe, that focuses on a more story based gameplay style, has been established to come out with a genre of games called "Novel Games". The two games coming, so far, in this series are titled ATRI: My Dear Moments and Adabana Odd Tales.



These two games may have already released in Japan, back in December, but it looks like the games will be coming to North America! A new English dubbed trailer has been released that shows off footage from both games in one. Make sure to check out the awesome footage below!







Excited for the new games? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Expect the two new games to hit North America sometime this year!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE