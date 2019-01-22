ANOTHER EDEN Mobile Game Has Shared A New English Video

The official Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.59-minute promotional video for the upcoming fantasy adventure mobile game. The video is English-dubbed and introduces the main characters of the game, shows gameplay footage, gives a bit of information on the story or plot and shows the mechanics behind the game.



The single player mobile game is described as a large scale rpg with a turn-based combat system. Players win by defeating all the enemies present in the battle, if all your front line members are defeated you loose.



Masato Kato is the writer behind the game's story and promises an "epic story crossing the antiquity, present and future". Kato is also directing the game, Takahito Exa is the art director and the music is produced by: Yasunori Mitsuda, Shunsuke Tsuchiya and Mariam Abounnasr.



Another Eden will be available for both iOS and Android devices early this year. The game has pre-registrations open right now. Here is the official site where you can read even more on the game's story, mechanics and characters.



It all started the day she disappeared right before my eyes. Then suddenly the city was reduced to ruins in the blink of an eye. That's when I swore an oath. Once again, I'm setting out on a journey beyond time and space. To save our lost future. Before the darkness of time falls upon us all...

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is out early this year

