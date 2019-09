As AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Becomes Available Today, Spike Chunsoft Releases Disturbing New Trailer

AI: The Somnium Files has just become available today, and Spike Chunsoft has decided to release a somewhat disturbing trailer for the game in order to celebrate the occasion.

The mind never lies... In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues.

Spike Chunsoft revealed, in July of last year, that they were wokring on a brand-new intellectual property directed by Kotaro Uchikoshki titled, which was expected to release for home consoles and PC in July of 2019.The developer announced in May of this year thatwould not be meeting its initial release date, as the game was being pushed back and wouldn't be seeing the light of day until theNow thathas finally released today — as the game becomes available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC — Spike Chunsoft has released a disturbing new trailer to let everyone know about this new adventure title with puzzle elements.It is also worth reminding players that physical copies forare not going to be releasing today, although players will only have to wait another week for these to become available on theCheck it out:



AI: The Somnium Files will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam today.