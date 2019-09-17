As AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Becomes Available Today, Spike Chunsoft Releases Disturbing New Trailer
Spike Chunsoft revealed, in July of last year, that they were wokring on a brand-new intellectual property directed by Kotaro Uchikoshki titled AI: The Somnium Files, which was expected to release for home consoles and PC in July of 2019.
AI: The Somnium Files has just become available today, and Spike Chunsoft has decided to release a somewhat disturbing trailer for the game in order to celebrate the occasion.
The developer announced in May of this year that AI: The Somnium Files would not be meeting its initial release date, as the game was being pushed back and wouldn't be seeing the light of day until the 17th of September.
Now that AI: The Somnium Files has finally released today — as the game becomes available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC — Spike Chunsoft has released a disturbing new trailer to let everyone know about this new adventure title with puzzle elements.
It is also worth reminding players that physical copies for AI: The Somnium Files are not going to be releasing today, although players will only have to wait another week for these to become available on the 24th of September.
Check it out:
The mind never lies... In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues.
AI: The Somnium Files will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam today.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]