ASSASSIN'S CREED: BLADE OF SHAO JUN Manga Is Coming The West Thanks To Viz Media

The Assassin's Creed lore continues with the reveal that Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun is coming to the west with the help of Viz Media. Hit the jump for more info!

Since 2007, the world of Assassin's Creed has never stopped expanding and delving into new time periods with protagonists different from the first. What many fans of the game series don't realize, however, is just how much story has been told in printed form.

A fan-favorite character who has yet to have a fully realized 3D game based on her journeys has been Shao Jun, the assassin from ancient China. While no game has properly explored her journey, a manga by Minoji Kurata released in the pages of Shogakukan's Sunday GX magazine called Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun has done a fantastic job of telling her story instead.

Released in 2019, the series had instant success with the fans, even with only two compiled volumes released so far. Because of its success, Viz Media revealed that they had acquired the license to the title and would now be bringing the series to the west!

While not much has announced in terms of prices, there will no doubt be more information coming ahead of its release next year. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new release in the comments below!





The manga centers on Shao Jun, the protagonist of the Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China game, and the last Assassin in China. Set in Ming dynasty China, the emperor enacts political purges that begin to blow the winds of unrest. After her comrades are all killed, Shao Jun flees to Europe to train, and then returns to China to exact her revenge.



Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun will release on February 16th, 2021!