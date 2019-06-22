ATTACK ON TITAN 2: New Videos Show Off Weapons and Titan Transformations

Attack On Titan 2: Final Battle is releasing soon, and with that are brand new videos showing off brand new weaponry and titan transformations. Hit the jump for all of the info!

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is coming to consoles, worldwide, this July, and to get excited, KOEI Tecmo has released of new videos showcasing brand new weaponry and a titan transformation mechanic. Below are videos for the Gatling Gun, Thunder Spear and titan transformation that can be seen below!















Hands down the most intriguing new addition to the game is being able to not only become a titan, but to use that skill to take on the other titan enemies! Excited for the upcoming game? Share your thoughts in the comments! Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle releases on July 4th in Japan and July 5th in Europe and North America, on all major consoles and PC.

