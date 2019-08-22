Bandai Namco Confirms That Trunks Will Be Playable In DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Are you ready to go Super Saiyan as Trunks?! That's right! Trunks is another playable character in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT. Pre-Order #DBZKAKAROT and prepare to play in Early 2020: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/txvDvw8XGI

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.