Bandai Namco Confirms That Trunks Will Be Playable In DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Trunks has just been confirmed to be a playable character in Bandai Namco's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , as the developer releases a couple of screenshots of the character.

Are you ready to go Super Saiyan as Trunks?! That's right! Trunks is another playable character in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT.



Pre-Order #DBZKAKAROT and prepare to play in Early 2020:







Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco really knows how to keep players excited for their upcoming titles, and such is the case with; a brand-new action game based on the popular Dragon Ball Z series created by Akira Toriyama.Yesterday we found out that an original character designed by Akira Toriyama — who goes by the name of Bonyu and is a former member of the Ginyu Force — will be joiningas part of the game's sub-quests.Today, we have even better news, as Bandai Namco has confirmed that Trunks will be a playable character in. The developer has also taken the opportunity to share two in-game screenshots of the fan-favorite character in order to keep fans of the series excited for more.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.