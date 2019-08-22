Bandai Namco Confirms That Trunks Will Be Playable In DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
Bandai Namco really knows how to keep players excited for their upcoming titles, and such is the case with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; a brand-new action game based on the popular Dragon Ball Z series created by Akira Toriyama.
Trunks has just been confirmed to be a playable character in Bandai Namco's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as the developer releases a couple of screenshots of the character.
Yesterday we found out that an original character designed by Akira Toriyama — who goes by the name of Bonyu and is a former member of the Ginyu Force — will be joining Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot as part of the game's sub-quests.
Today, we have even better news, as Bandai Namco has confirmed that Trunks will be a playable character in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The developer has also taken the opportunity to share two in-game screenshots of the fan-favorite character in order to keep fans of the series excited for more.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
