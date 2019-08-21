Bandai Namco Has Revealed That DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Will Introduce An Original Character

Bonyu, a former member of the Ginyu Force, will be introduced in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! This brand new character designed by Akira Toriyama will make her first appearance in a short sub-quest! #gamescom2019 #dbzk pic.twitter.com/w8m1hgEUSH

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.