Bandai Namco Has Revealed That DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Will Introduce An Original Character

Bonyu — an original character designed by Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama — is a former member of the Ginyu Force, who will be introduced in Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot .

It seems thatisn't afraid to add a few surprises for long-time fans of the Dragon Ball series, as developer Bandai Namco has recently revealed that they will be introducing a brand-new character in the upcoming game.As revealed earlier by Bandai Namco, this new character inis called Bonyu and is a former member of the Ginyu Force; not to mention she was designed by Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama.Bandai Namco has also revealed that Bonyu is a character that will show up in one of the many sub-quests that will be included in; without a doubt, it will be interesting to know why she left the Ginyu Force and what her role in the story is.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.