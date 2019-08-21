Bandai Namco Has Revealed That DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Will Introduce An Original Character
It seems that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot isn't afraid to add a few surprises for long-time fans of the Dragon Ball series, as developer Bandai Namco has recently revealed that they will be introducing a brand-new character in the upcoming game.
Bonyu — an original character designed by Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama — is a former member of the Ginyu Force, who will be introduced in Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
