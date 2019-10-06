Bandai Namco Releases Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z Project got a brand-new gameplay trailer and an official name, although the developers have announced that the game is no longer coming out this year; which is somewhat disappointing.
According to the new announcement by Bandai Namco, the game is now very appropriately titled Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) in a yet-to-be-determined date in early 2020.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will see players take on the role of Goku and fight their way through some of the most iconic moments from Akira Toriyama's acclaimed Dragon Ball Z series; focusing on the Saiyan and Frieza sagas, more in particular.
Gameplay wise, it seems as if the game is taking some pages from the Dragon Ball Tenkaichi Budokai titles, which is always a welcomed change of pace; obviously without disrespecting gameplay mechanics from other titles like the Xenoverse series of games and the phenomenal Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Check it out:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
