Bandai Namco Releases Announcement Trailer For SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYCORIS
Bandai Namco has recently revealed that Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC — with a fantastic announcement trailer to get fans of the long-running series excited for the game.
This announcement trailer for Bandai Namco's Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris promises a memorable story of a strange world; expected to release for home consoles and PC.
What the developer didn't announce, however, is the official release date for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris — so until we have any more details about the game, we still can't be sure if it will be releasing this year or the next one.
In the meantime, be sure to check out the fantastic announcement trailer, which will see main characters Kirito and Eugeo's friendship put to the test.
Take a look:
Experience a memorable story of a strange world in the the latest Sword Art Online adventure -- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Will you keep your promise to venture onward together?
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris still hasn't been given an official release date.
