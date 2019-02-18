Bandai Namco Will Release The First Major JUMP FORCE DLC Featuring A Brand New Fighter In May
Bandai Namco has already announced that their controversial fighting title will get nine all-new playable characters in a series of paid DLC, and while it's still unclear how much you will have to pay to buy one new hero, all upcoming fighters will be available as part of the game’s $29.99 “Character Pass.”
According to the latest issue of the V-Jump magazine (your best source of everything related to Jump Force), Bandai Namco will release the first paid DLC, featuring only one character, in May. Considering that the studio is busy fixing the game (including loading time improvements, ability to skip cut-scenes, and battle bug fixes), Jump Force should be much more stable and enjoyable when the DLC launches.
At the time of writing, Bandai Namco had not revealed which characters will join the Jump Force roster as DLC. Given that the divisive video game's roster consists of 40 distinct characters (from the beloved Bleach, Saint Seiya, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Yu-Gi-Oh, Fist of the North Star, My Hero Academia, Hunter X Hunter, and One Piece worlds), Force will feature nearly 50 playable fighters when it's all said and done.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
