Bandai Namco's GOD EATER 3 Gets A Limited Time Demo Available Exclusively For PlayStation 4
Marvelous' God Eater 3 will be available on February 8, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC, as you can check out the PS4-exclusive action demo for the upcoming title from now on until January 13th. In this trial version, you can build your own character, customize it the way you like, play some single-player missions, explore the post-apocalyptic world with friends in co-op, and face brand new Aragamis.
Bandai Namco has announced that the long-rumored God Eater 3 trial version is currently available for PlayStation 4, giving players a chance to customize their characters and play with friends in co-op...
In GE3, you're a member of the Fenrir Organization - a monster slayer elite force, the bold few who have the courage to face the god-like monsters that are ravaging Earth. Fortunately, you won't be forced to fight those dangers on your own, as the studio will let you to play with up to three friends in co-op or with the AI, as you will be accompanied by Hugo Pennywort (voiced by actor Tomokazu Sek).
After launch, Bandai is planning to add even more action and usability improvements into the game. Overall, the Japanese producer is hoping that communication with players will allow the development team make the game more enjoyable with some possible story and enemy additions in the future. You’ll have only two days to cram in as much God Eater 3 as possible, so try to use that time wisely.
All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami”. In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction. One single ray of hope remains for humanity. Following the development of “God Arcs”—living weapons which incorporate Oracle cells—their wielders, the “God Eaters,” appear. In a world ravaged by mad gods, these “God Eaters” fight a desperate war... Create your character, and fight for the survival of human-kind in GOD EATER 3. Select your weapon from a wide range of God Arcs and face brand new Aragamis in dynamic high-speed battles. Explore devastated areas you have never seen in the previous GOD EATER games.
God Eater 3 hits stores on February 8, 2019, available for PlayStation 4 and PC.
