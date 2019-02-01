Bandai Namco's New Year Resolution For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Is Giving Players More In-Game Money

Bandai Namco will be making a lot of Dragon Ball FighterZ players happy, as the developer's New Year resolution is to give some much-needed in-game money to their loyal players.

Last week we found out that Katsuhiro Harada, long-time producer of the

series, was

appointed as the new leader and supervisor of the Bandai Namco Fighting Game Esports Strategy team

(that sure is a mouthful), which meant more tournaments that included titles like

; which was

The good news for Bandai Namco and Arc System Works'

simply won't seem to stop, and this time the news implies money for the players—in-game money, that is.

As part of their New Year's resolution, Bandai Namco has decided to gift players with 1500 Zeni per day every time they connect to the

online lobby, and anyone who has played the game before knows how time-consuming grinding for Zeni can become.

Let's just hope Bandai Namco and Arc System Works keep up the good work and continue to surprise their fans with more things like these.

Happy New Year! We wish you the best for 2019.

Let's start with a nice resolution: connect to the online lobby of #DragonBallFighterZ every day to get 15000 Zeni per day! pic.twitter.com/asY8hTNw74 — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 2, 2019

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Tekken