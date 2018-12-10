BEYBLADE BURST BATTLE ZERO Game Releases New Promotional Video
The official FuRyu YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.23 minute trailer for the upcoming anime Nintendo Switch game, Beyblade Burst Battle Zero. The trailer shows how players will have to use the unique Joy-Con controllers in order to battle their opponents and presents the different characters available in the game.
Developer FuRyu's upcoming action anime game, Beyblade Burst Battle Zero, has released a new promtional video showcasing the unique Nintendo Switch controls and how they operate with the title.
The game has a release date of October 25 in Japan and it will have both physical and digital versions. The physicial one will go for 6,980 yen and the digital has a price tag of 6,280. An exclusive Beyblade will be attached to the physical copy.
The FuRyu website also has reservations available. Players can visit the site and opt in for pre-ordering while navigating the various promotional images. There are different pictures where the game is broken down and explained, they list the Beyblade specs and how good they are in battle. They show off the different parts needed to assemble them and a unique Shining aMaterios Beyblade.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]