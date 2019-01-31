BLACK CLOVER's Asta Is The Main Star Of This Action-Packed JUMP FORCE Character Card
Last month, Japanese publisher and game developer Bandai Namco announced that all Jump Force owners will have a chance to play as Asta at launch. In the Black Clover universe, this hyperactive Magic Knight is the wielder of the five-leaf clover grimoire, one of the most efficient sources of power in BC.
Asta, one of the main heroes of the Takashi Noto-directed Black Clover anime series, will be playable in Bandai Namco's upcoming fighting extravaganza Jump Force and you can learn more about him now...
In the highly anticipated fighting video game, Asta will fight with two deadly swords – his rush-type Demon-Slayer Sword and ranged-type Demon-Dweller Sword. Just like Dragon Ball Z's Vegeta, Asta can summon his Super Sayan-ish form to channel the ultimate Black Asta power and perform Black Meteorite attack that charges towards a target, dealing an incredibly powerful slash once it's in range.
Banai has released an all-new character card, this time putting the spotlight on the young warrior. Fans of Asta should be happy to see that he will use Anti Magic skills to increase his superhuman strength and speed. With that power, even the most powerful opponents will acknowledge Asta's supremacy.
Jump Force is just around the corner, so be sure to take a look at the latest video down below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
