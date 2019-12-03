Capcom, Netflix And Sublimation Are Officially Working On A DRAGON'S DOGMA Anime Series

Netflix is officially working with Capcom and the 009 Re:Cyborg makers to bring Dragon's Dogma, the Hideaki Itsuno-directed video game that launched back in 2012 to positive reviews, to the small screen...

Dragon's Dogma, the Hideaki Itsuno-directed action-RPG video game that launched back in May 2012 to mostly positive reviews, will be officially brought to the small screen by Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service with 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.



According to Netflix, Dragon's Dogma's storyline will follow "a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure [?] about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans."



Unfortunately, the Dragon's Dogma series' release date (or even window) has not been revealed yet.



To develop this original anime series, Netflix has partnered with Sublimation, the company responsible for 009 Re:Cyborg and Walking Meat. "Sublimation team has long dreamt of working on our own title," Sublimation Inc.'s Representative Director Atsushi Koishikawa said. "We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We're excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world,” Koishikawa concluded.



The Dragon's Dogma anime is not the only new series Netflix is working on, as the producer is also developing their own Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Ghost in the Shell: SAC _2045, Vampire in the Garden, Super Crooks, and Spriggan series in partnership with Anima, Sublimation, and David Production.



