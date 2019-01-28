Capcom Will Remake RESIDENT EVIL 3: NEMESIS Only If Fans Like The Reimagined RESIDENT EVIL 2
The recently released remake of Resident Evil 2 is currently the best-reviewed video game of 2019, at least according to Metacritic, sitting at an amazing 91% score with 68 reviewed counted so far. Considering that Capcom also launched remade versions of Resident Evil Zero and the first Resident Evil, it would make sense to start developing a reimagined version of 1999's Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.
It looks like the audience reaction to the recently released Resident Evil 2 is more important than one would think, as Capcom will remake RE3: Nemesis only if fans fall in love with the latest entry...
In Resident Evil 2 Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi's opinion, green-lighting RE3: Remake depends on how fans of the acclaimed series react to the recent remake of RE2. In fact, Capcom will instantly start remaking Nemesis if fans are enthusiastic, enjoy the latest entry, and really want to see that happen.
As a reminder, RE3 was released in 1999, a year and a half after the original launch of RE2, but you shouldn't expect to see a new remake next year, as it took Capcom nearly four years to develop RE2.
Thankfully, it doesn't mean that we will have to wait until 2023 to play it either, as Resident Evil 3: Nemesis tells a parallel story that takes place 24 hours before, during and after Resident Evil 2, that can be retold using similar gameplay mechanics, assets, and tools (mostly new iterations of the RE Engine) that powered Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 2, as well as the upcoming Devil May Cry V.
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC NOW!
