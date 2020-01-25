CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS Almost Wasn't Localised In North America
Don't worry if you haven't heard about Captain Tsubasa, since the series is actually quite popular in Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, but it hasn't really been brought to North America just yet; probably due to the lack of interest in football; or soccer, if that's your cup of tea.
According to Bandai Namco, the recently announced Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions they initially considered releasing the game exclusively in Latin America.
In a recent interview with US Gamer, director of brand marketing at Bandai Namco, Dennis Lee, revealed that when they were evaluating Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, they realised the game was really fun, and that made them reconsider.
"When we evaluated the game, we realized that it was a really fun game. So even if they don't know Tsubasa and the characters, soccer fans and fans of arcade-style sports games can have a really good time playing it. Because of that, we decided that we couldn't just release it in Latin America," revealed Lee.
The Captain Tsubasa manga was first publised in the early 1980s, and it has been quite the popular series ever since. Maybe after the new game is released, people in North America will finally get the chance to experience both the game and the series, since it is definitely worth a watch — especially now that Captain Tsubasa got a new anime in 2018.
The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.
