CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - Bandai Namco Reveals New Information About The Upcoming Title

Bandai Namco has revealed that Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will allow players to create their own avatar and befriend characters from the popular football series.

Create your own character and rise as the new legend of football in #CaptainTsubasa: Rise Of New Champions! ⚽ "Episode NEW HERO" mode lets you build friendships with your favorite players, learn new skills and experience dramatic stories!

— Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions (@CptTsubasaRONC) March 9, 2020















The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!

Bandai Namco has recently revealed some very interesting information about Tamsoft's upcoming; letting players know that they will be able to play the game and join the popular football series as their very own in-game avatar.According to the information revealed by Bandai Namco, players will be able to create a fully customisable in-game avatar and join some of the teams from the popular Captain Tsubasa series, which will give them an even more engagin experience — especially to those players who are also fans of the long-running franchise.The good news don't stop there, as the developer also reveals that players will be able to bond with their teammates and even learn some of their unique skills, as well as experience their dramatic stories; those who've seen the anime know exactly powerful some of the characters' skills are, and how dramatic their background stories can get.With the announcement Bandai Namco also shared a small abtch of in-game screenshots that give us a look at an in-game avatar pulling off Hikaru Matsumaya's powerful Eagle Shot. Now, all we need is an official release date forTake a look:



Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.