CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - Bandai Namco Reveals New Information About The Upcoming Title

Create your own character and rise as the new legend of football in #CaptainTsubasa : Rise Of New Champions! ⚽ "Episode NEW HERO" mode lets you build friendships with your favorite players, learn new skills and experience dramatic stories! Read more: https://t.co/QbrpEvpOdl pic.twitter.com/FfExIi6ujK

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!