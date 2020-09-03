CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - Bandai Namco Reveals New Information About The Upcoming Title
Bandai Namco has recently revealed some very interesting information about Tamsoft's upcoming Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions; letting players know that they will be able to play the game and join the popular football series as their very own in-game avatar.
According to the information revealed by Bandai Namco, players will be able to create a fully customisable in-game avatar and join some of the teams from the popular Captain Tsubasa series, which will give them an even more engagin experience — especially to those players who are also fans of the long-running franchise.
The good news don't stop there, as the developer also reveals that players will be able to bond with their teammates and even learn some of their unique skills, as well as experience their dramatic stories; those who've seen the anime know exactly powerful some of the characters' skills are, and how dramatic their background stories can get.
With the announcement Bandai Namco also shared a small abtch of in-game screenshots that give us a look at an in-game avatar pulling off Hikaru Matsumaya's powerful Eagle Shot. Now, all we need is an official release date for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.
Take a look:
The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.
