CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS New Tutorial Trailer Released For Game's Mechanics

Another awesome trailer for the upcoming soccer game Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions that focuses on movements and game mechanics. Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage of the game!

Sports manga has been around for decades. As much as readers love their shonen action series or romances, sports has always had a special place in the hearts of readers thanks to its themes of teamwork, perseverance, and competition. One of the older series in the genre has been Captain Tsubasa.

The soccer series ran from 1981 to 1988 in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. A return of the series also happened in 2013 and continued the adventures of young Tsubasa as he competes to be one of the best soccer players ever.

For the first time in 10 years, the character will be returning to gaming consoles with the upcoming Captain Tsubasa: Rise of Champions video game. This new title will feature both a versus and story mode and has been releasing a ton of new videos to help warm players up to the new game!

Most recently, a video describing the movement and mechanics of the game was released, one of the last things to cover before its late August release. Make sure to check out the video below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





The worlds of Soccer and Anime converge in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, based on the renowned Captain Tsubasa series. The game chronicles the athletic exploits of Tsubasa Ozora as he plays out his love for the game and advances through the ranks of multiple Soccer leagues.



Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will be releasing for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Japan on August 27th and in the west on August 28th!