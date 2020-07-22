CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS's Newest Trailer Shows Off Its Multiple Online Modes

With a brand-new trailer, Bandai Namco has revealed the multiple online modes that will be featured in the soon-to-be-released Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions .

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions was announced in January of this year, and is a new arcade-style football game(or soccer, depending on where you are) that is based on the popular, and long-running Captain Tsubasa series of manga and anime.

Developed by Tamsoft and published by Bandai Namco, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is not your ordinary football game, as in-game players can pull off some over the top shots that not only look visually stunning, but they can also help you win that difficult football match.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will be featuring many features that will likely appeal to mainstream players, although long-time fans of the series may already be sold on the game. One of the problems, however, is that the series isn't so well-known in North America.

In fact, Bandai Namco revealed that Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions almost didn't make it overseas, as some executives thought that the game would simply not sell. The developers insisted that gameplay alone was enough of an excuse to introduce the series in the US; from what we've seen, it looks like they were right.

Todya, the developers have shared a brand-new trailer that shows off some of the online modes that Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will be featuring, such as classic Versus mode, and 2 vs. 2 online — which will allow players to play some over the top, and exciting matches with people all over the world.

Have a look:

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Friday the 28th of August.