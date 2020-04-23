CASTLEVANIA Creator Warren Ellis Reveals Some Very Interesting Information About The Popular Netflix Series

Warren Ellis has revealed some very interesting information about the animated Castlevania series, as Netflix reveals that it was one of the most-watched series in March.

Ever since the Netflix-produced Castlevania series was released in 2017, fans of the long-running series of video games developed by Konami have fully embraced this new iteration. The series pays respect to the source material, and fans have responded very well to every single season.

Castlevania series creator Warren Ellis has recently shared some interesting information about the popular animated series, as he reveals that Season 3 of the show had managed to make Netflix's Top 10 of most-watched content.

What's interesting here is the fact that Ellis mentions that this is not a Top 10 for animated series, or TV shows, or movies, it is a Top 10 of every single piece of media available on the streaming platform. This is, of course, great news for fans and the show's producers, since this will likely reassure that even more seasons of Castlevania will be greenlit by Netflix in the future.

Just last month, Netflix officially announced that Castlevania had been renewed for a fourth season . We still don't know exactly when this new season will be released, but fans can now rest assured that there's probably more to come once Season 4 is finally released. As soon as Netflix subscribers keep supporting the show, they'll likely get more content — and we will all benefit from that.

Castlevania is currently available exclusively on Netflix.