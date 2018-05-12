CASTLEVANIA: Season One Of Netflix's Acclaimed Anime Series Out Now On Blu-Ray & DVD

Season 1 of Netflix's acclaimed anime series Castlevania is now available on home release (both DVD and Blu-ray). Hit the jump to find out more information...

Netflix's acclaimed anime series based on the Castlevania video-game series is now available on both Blu-ray and DVD. The home release was unofficially announced back in October.

Thus far, only the first season of Castlevania is available to bring home, however it's likely that the second and currently in-development third season will also be converted. Both the first and second seasons are, of course, still available to stream on Netflix.

is an animated series, exclusive to Netflix, which is based on the 1989 Japanese video game

by Konami. The series follows Trevor Belmont, who defends the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. It's written by well-known comic-book writer Warren Ellis. The show was praised for its high-production value, despite its short length, and striking violence.

Will you be picking up Season 1 of

on Blu-Ray or DVD? Check out the trailer for season 2 below:

