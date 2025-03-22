JUJUTSU KAISEN Collaborates With HONOR OF KINGS With New Skins, Modes And Rewards

The highly anticipated collaboration between Honor of Kings and Jujutsu Kaisen is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Kicking off on March 20th, this event brings with it an exciting mix of new limited-time skins, themed game modes, and plenty of rewards for players to earn just by logging in or participating in battles. If you're a fan of JJK or just enjoy a good in-game event and want the free skins, this is one you won’t want to miss. Check out the official trailer for the cross over below:

New Skins Inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen Characters

Three fan-favorite characters from Jujutsu Kaisen are getting custom skins in Honor of Kings:

Sima Yi – Megumi Fushiguro

Available: March 27 – April 19

How to get it: Through a time-limited lucky draw.

Lady Sun – Nobara Kugisaki

Available: March 20 – April 19

How to get it: Via lucky draw system.

Guiguzi – Cathy (Free Skin!)

Available: March 20 – April 16

How to get it: Complete the Jujutsu Kaisen Puzzle Event.

Players can also unlock a Megumi Fushiguro background effect through the event’s lucky draw feature.

Limited-Time Game Modes:

Two unique gameplay modes will be available during the crossover:

Cursed Spirit Crusade (March 20 – March 31):

Complete challenges like defeating bosses and winning matches to earn rewards, including a permanent “Jujutsu Kaisen” title.

Dreamscape Showdown (April 1 – April 17):

A fast-paced 5v5 mode where crystals transform into cursed spirits. Winning battles earns you diamonds and the permanent Cathy Finisher.

Event Missions and Collectibles

From March 21 to April 16, themed event missions allow players to earn Jujutsu Coins, which can be redeemed for avatars, voice packs, and other cosmetics. Complete up to 12 matches and check in daily on the JJK Draw Page for maximum rewards.

Daily Login Bonuses:

March 20–23: Nobara-themed avatars, stickers, and friendship tools

March 27–30: Megumi-themed avatars and cosmetics

Jujutsu High Exploration (March 28 – April 16)

Complete tasks like logging in, playing matches, and teaming up with friends to earn tokens. Exchange them for:

Friendship tools

Megumi and Nobara voice packs

This event brings the world of Jujutsu Kaisen right into the heart of Honor of Kings, offering players fresh ways to play and a variety of cosmetics to collect. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, now’s the perfect time to jump in and experience the magic for yourself!

Are you a fan of MOBAs or Honor Of Kings? Will you be giving this game a try for the skins? Let us know in the comments section down below! As always stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news and events!