SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Video Game's First Global Championship Coming Soon

Netmarble, the studio behind the popular mobile action RPG Solo Leveling: ARISE, has revealed the 16 finalists who will compete in the first-ever Solo Leveling: ARISE Championship 2025 (SLC 2025). This global tournament follows the success of last year’s offline competitions held in Korea and marks a new milestone for the game’s competitive scene. Check out the trailer for the championship followed by more details for the event down below:

Players from around the world were given the chance to prove themselves in the game’s high-stakes “Battlefield of Time” mode during online preliminaries held from February 21 to March 9. The top eight players from each of the two major leagues—International and Asia—have now been selected. Representing the International League are TyPaL, ThenaX, Zag, Kayyo, MoneyMax, Leviis, Max, and Only. The Asia League finalists include OhReung, RedFlag, GwangGwang, rock, SHIN, Need, Yoir, and Sino.

These top-tier competitors will face off in the SLC 2025 Grand Finals on April 12 at IVEX Studio in Korea. First place will take home 10 million KRW (approximately $7,500 USD) and an LG gram Pro 360 laptop. The runner-up will receive 7 million KRW and an LG UltraGear gaming monitor, while third and fourth place will each receive an ASUS ROG ALLY X, with third place also earning 3 million KRW.

Tickets for the Grand Finals go on sale April 4th and can be purchased online. Fans who can’t attend in person can catch the action live via Solo Leveling: ARISE’s official YouTube channel and other streaming platforms. Exclusive redeem codes offering in-game rewards will also be shared during the livestream.

Solo Leveling: ARISE adapts the hit webtoon and anime, putting players in the role of Sung Jinwoo as they battle through dungeons, gather powerful gear, and summon an “Army of Shadows” using the iconic command: “Arise.”

As a leading developer of mobile games since 2000, Netmarble continues to expand its global presence with major titles such as Tower of God: New World, MARVEL Future Fight, and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. With the SLC 2025 Finals just around the corner, fans can look forward to an intense showdown between the world’s best Solo Leveling players.

For those who are not familiar with the currently popular anime series, here is a short trailer and description about Solo Leveling below:

Solo Leveling Synopsis: In a world where hunters, humans who possess magical abilities, must battle deadly monsters to protect the human race from certain annihilation, a notoriously weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo finds himself in a seemingly endless struggle for survival. One day, after narrowly surviving an overwhelmingly powerful double dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire party, a mysterious program called the System chooses him as its sole player and in turn, gives him the extremely rare ability to level up in strength, possibly beyond any known limits. Jinwoo then sets out on a journey as he fights against all kinds of enemies, both man and monster, to discover the secrets of the dungeons and the true source of his powers.

