SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Video Game's First Global Championship Coming Soon

SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Video Game's First Global Championship Coming Soon

Netmarble has revealed the 16 finalists for the hit mobile game Solo Leveling: ARISE 2025 Championship. The finals take place next month, with huge prizes and live streams! Read on for the full details.

News
By GBest - Mar 22, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Netmarble, the studio behind the popular mobile action RPG Solo Leveling: ARISE, has revealed the 16 finalists who will compete in the first-ever Solo Leveling: ARISE Championship 2025 (SLC 2025). This global tournament follows the success of last year’s offline competitions held in Korea and marks a new milestone for the game’s competitive scene. Check out the trailer for the championship followed by more details for the event down below:

Players from around the world were given the chance to prove themselves in the game’s high-stakes “Battlefield of Time” mode during online preliminaries held from February 21 to March 9. The top eight players from each of the two major leagues—International and Asia—have now been selected. Representing the International League are TyPaL, ThenaX, Zag, Kayyo, MoneyMax, Leviis, Max, and Only. The Asia League finalists include OhReung, RedFlag, GwangGwang, rock, SHIN, Need, Yoir, and Sino.

These top-tier competitors will face off in the SLC 2025 Grand Finals on April 12 at IVEX Studio in Korea. First place will take home 10 million KRW (approximately $7,500 USD) and an LG gram Pro 360 laptop. The runner-up will receive 7 million KRW and an LG UltraGear gaming monitor, while third and fourth place will each receive an ASUS ROG ALLY X, with third place also earning 3 million KRW.

Tickets for the Grand Finals go on sale April 4th and can be purchased online. Fans who can’t attend in person can catch the action live via Solo Leveling: ARISE’s official YouTube channel and other streaming platforms. Exclusive redeem codes offering in-game rewards will also be shared during the livestream.

Solo Leveling: ARISE adapts the hit webtoon and anime, putting players in the role of Sung Jinwoo as they battle through dungeons, gather powerful gear, and summon an “Army of Shadows” using the iconic command: “Arise.”

As a leading developer of mobile games since 2000, Netmarble continues to expand its global presence with major titles such as Tower of God: New World, MARVEL Future Fight, and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. With the SLC 2025 Finals just around the corner, fans can look forward to an intense showdown between the world’s best Solo Leveling players.

For those who are not familiar with the currently popular anime series, here is a short trailer and description about Solo Leveling below:

Solo Leveling Synopsis: In a world where hunters, humans who possess magical abilities, must battle deadly monsters to protect the human race from certain annihilation, a notoriously weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo finds himself in a seemingly endless struggle for survival. One day, after narrowly surviving an overwhelmingly powerful double dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire party, a mysterious program called the System chooses him as its sole player and in turn, gives him the extremely rare ability to level up in strength, possibly beyond any known limits. Jinwoo then sets out on a journey as he fights against all kinds of enemies, both man and monster, to discover the secrets of the dungeons and the true source of his powers.

What are your thoughts on the article? Have you tried this game out before? Will you be downloading it? Sound off in the usual place below, as always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!

TOKYO GHOUL's Ken Kaneki Is The Next Character In DEAD BY DAYLIGHT Collab
Related:

TOKYO GHOUL's Ken Kaneki Is The Next Character In DEAD BY DAYLIGHT Collab
Dante Dances With Demons In DEVIL MAY CRY Anime Official Trailer
Recommended For You:

Dante Dances With Demons In DEVIL MAY CRY Anime Official Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder