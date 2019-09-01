CATHERINE: FULL BODY Reveals Playable DLC Characters
The upcoming PS4 and PS Vita anime game Catherine: Full Body has revealed new playable DLC characters for both the Babel and Colosseum modes and some promotional images with new looks at the game. The characters available for the modes are: Catherine, Katherine, Qatherine, Orlando, Johnny, Toby, Erica and Boss. The new promotional images have scenes that have not been revealed before and show the DLC characters interact with other members of the roster.
Developer Studio Zero's upcoming PS4 and PS Vita game, Catherine: Full Body, has revealed new playable DLC characters and promotional images. Here is more information on the game.
Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.
A code with access to Joker will be part of the first few copies of the game in Japan. The character will be a DLC that can be purchased later. Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.
SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you. The game will be out on February 14, 2019 on Japan and has a 2019 release date for North America.
Catherine: Full Body hits the PS4 and PS Vita on February 14, 2019 in Japan
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]