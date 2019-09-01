CATHERINE: FULL BODY Reveals Playable DLC Characters

The upcoming PS4 and PS Vita anime game Catherine: Full Body has revealed new playable DLC characters for both the Babel and Colosseum modes and some promotional images with new looks at the game. The characters available for the modes are: Catherine, Katherine, Qatherine, Orlando, Johnny, Toby, Erica and Boss. The new promotional images have scenes that have not been revealed before and show the DLC characters interact with other members of the roster.



Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.

A code with access to Joker will be part of the first few copies of the game in Japan. The character will be a DLC that can be purchased later.

SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you. The game will be out on February 14, 2019 on Japan and has a 2019 release date for North America.

