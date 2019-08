Check Out Even More Screenshots For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Bandai Namco has shared yet another small batch of in-game screenshots for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , this game giving us a look at the epic Father-Son Kamehameha during the Cell games.

Stand up for your friends and the world! Exceed the limits of a Super Saiyan and finish Cell with the Father-Son Kamehameha!















Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco'sis really shaping up nicely, especially since it seems like the game will be doing justice to the popular Dragon Ball series created by Akira Toriyama; something that fans will definitely be thankful for when the game finally releases.During this year's Gamescom, Bandai Namco treated fans of the Dragon Ball series with a fantastic new trailer that focused on the Cell saga and revealed that both Gohan and Trunks would be playable in the game; releasing in-game screenshots of both of these characters in action.Focusing on the epic Father-Son Kamehameha at the very end of the Cell Games, Bandai Namco has released a few new in-game screenshots forthat proof how committed they are to delivering a top quality product that will no disappoint fans of the long-running series.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.