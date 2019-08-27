Check Out Even More Screenshots For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is really shaping up nicely, especially since it seems like the game will be doing justice to the popular Dragon Ball series created by Akira Toriyama; something that fans will definitely be thankful for when the game finally releases.
Bandai Namco has shared yet another small batch of in-game screenshots for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, this game giving us a look at the epic Father-Son Kamehameha during the Cell games.
During this year's Gamescom, Bandai Namco treated fans of the Dragon Ball series with a fantastic new trailer that focused on the Cell saga and revealed that both Gohan and Trunks would be playable in the game; releasing in-game screenshots of both of these characters in action.
Focusing on the epic Father-Son Kamehameha at the very end of the Cell Games, Bandai Namco has released a few new in-game screenshots for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that proof how committed they are to delivering a top quality product that will no disappoint fans of the long-running series.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
